U-Mary to hold annual Fall Band Concert

The University of Mary has scheduled its annual Fall Band Concert for 3 p.m. Sunday in Founders Hall of the Lumen Vitae University Center.

The ensemble is celebrating the 51st anniversary of the university Concert Band with musical selections from Strauss, Dmitri Shostakovich, Nelhybel, Monti, Tchaikovsky, English composers Ralph Vaughan Williams and Malcolm Arnold.

“I say this all the time, but I really can’t wait to share this concert, and our amazing musicians, with music lovers in the Bismarck-Mandan community,” said music professor Dennis Gowen, the university's director of bands.

The concert is free and open to the public.