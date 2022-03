The University of Mary Department of Music will hold its annual Spring Choir Concert on Sunday, April 10.

The performance is at 3 p.m. in Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel in the Benedictine Center for Servant Leadership. It's free and open to the public.

The concert will showcase a variety of choral music, including music from the Renaissance, folk songs, an African American spiritual and popular Broadway selections.

For more information, contact music@umary.edu or call 701-355-8301.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0