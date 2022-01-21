U-Mary jazz festival to feature free public concert

The University of Mary’s 49th Annual Jazz Festival will feature a free public concert Friday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. inside the Lumen Vitae University Center’s Founders Hall on campus.

The concert will showcase U-Mary jazz ensembles playing alongside world-renowned jazz musicians. Seating is first-come first-served. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“After last year’s virtual jazz festival, students and directors are excited to be in-person and making music together,” said Brian Lydeen, associate professor of music and director of woodwind and jazz studies.

For more information, go to https://www.umary.edu/about/events/jazz-festival.

