 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U-Mary jazz festival to feature free public concert

  • 0

The University of Mary’s 49th Annual Jazz Festival will feature a free public concert Friday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. inside the Lumen Vitae University Center’s Founders Hall on campus.

The concert will showcase U-Mary jazz ensembles playing alongside world-renowned jazz musicians. Seating is first-come first-served. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“After last year’s virtual jazz festival, students and directors are excited to be in-person and making music together,” said Brian Lydeen, associate professor of music and director of woodwind and jazz studies.

For more information, go to https://www.umary.edu/about/events/jazz-festival.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Niall Horan responds to Twitter billboard about manifesting his success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News