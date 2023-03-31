The University of Mary is presenting its annual spring band concert on Sunday.

The performance is at 3 p.m. in Founders Hall in the Lumen Vitae University Center on campus. It's free and open to the public.

“Our 51st year of the University Concert Band has been thrilling, enriching, and full of outstanding musical opportunities,” said Dennis Gowen, music professor and the fourth conductor of the University of Mary Concert Band.

The concert will open with a work by Frescobaldi titled "Toccata for Band." Other selections include “Symphonic Dances” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein, “Be Thou My Vision” by David Gillingham, “Little Mexican Suite” by Nubia Jaime-Donjuan and "Adoration" by Florence Price. The performance will conclude with “Joropo” by Venezuelan composer Moisés Moliero.