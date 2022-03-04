 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U-Mary Concert Band sets 50th anniversary spring concert

The University of Mary is presenting its 50th anniversary spring band concert on Sunday, March 13.

The performance is at 3 p.m. in Founders Hall in the Lumen Vitae University Center on campus. It's free and open to the public.

“We are looking forward to taking a bit of a ‘walk down memory lane,’" said Dennis Gowen, music professor and the fourth conductor of the University of Mary Concert Band.

The concert will open with a work by Philip Sparke titled "Jubilee Overture." Selections from the inaugural year of 1972-73 include “Symphony in One Movement” by Caesar Giovannini, “His Honor” by Henry Fillmore, and “Popcorn” by Gershon Kingsley. The performance will conclude with “Hounds of Spring” by Alfred Reed.

For more information, contact Danielle Abler at 701-355-8301.

