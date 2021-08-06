 Skip to main content
Travis Tritt to perform at ND Country Fest
Travis Tritt to perform at ND Country Fest

Grammy Award winner Travis Tritt has been booked to perform at ND Country Fest next summer, according to organizers of the annual festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

Tritt over this three-decade career has had seven platinum albums, won two Grammys and four CMA awards, and been invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Chris Janson and Jon Pardi also have been scheduled for the main stage at the fifth annual Country Fest, which is being expanded to four days next year -- July 6-9. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

