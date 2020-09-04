Toby Keith concert in Bismarck rescheduled again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The concert planned by country music superstar Toby Keith at the Bismarck Event Center has been rescheduled a second time.

The event originally set for July 23 and then rescheduled for Sept. 18 has now been moved to May 21, 2021, according to the venue.

Purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Refunds also are available at the point of purchase, through 10 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Keith is an award-winning artist known for dozens of hits including “Should’ve Been A Cowboy," "Red Solo Cup," "As Good as I Once Was," "Made in America" and "I Like Girls That Drink Beer." His albums have sold more than 40 million copies. His tours have drawn more than a million fans each year for more than a decade. Plans for the most recent tour were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

