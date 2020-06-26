Toby Keith concert at Bismarck Event Center rescheduled

The concert by country music superstar Toby Keith originally scheduled for July 23 at the Bismarck Event Center has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 18.

Colt Ford and Chancey Williams are opening acts. Tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date. The show starts at 7 p.m. 

Keith is an award-winning artist known for dozens of hits including “Should’ve Been A Cowboy," "Red Solo Cup," "As Good as I Once Was," "Made in America" and "I Like Girls That Drink Beer." His albums have sold more than 40 million copies. His tours have drawn more than a million fans each year for more than a decade. Plans for the most recent tour were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

