Tigirlily to perform free show in Bismarck
Tigirlily to perform free show in Bismarck

tigerlily.jpg

Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh, the two North Dakota-native sisters who make up music act Tigirlily. 

 PROVIDED

Sister act Tigirlily has scheduled a free show in Bismarck.

North Dakota natives Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh are set to perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Laughing Sun Brewing Co., at 1023 E. Front Ave. The show also will be livestreamed. It's for all ages.

The country music duo recently had a No. 1 iTunes hit called “Somebody Does" and signed a record deal with Monument Records. The sisters now call Nashville, Tennessee, home.

