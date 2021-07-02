Tigirlily partners with state Safety Division

Bismarck Tribune staff
Tigirlily is partnering with the state Transportation Department's Safety Division to promote personal responsibility while driving.
The North Dakota native sisters who now live in Nashville are encouraging fans coming to their Monday concert in Medora to buckle up, follow the speed limit and drive sober.
Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh are performing in the Burning Hills Amphitheater to promote their debut self-titled EP releasing July 9.
“Wearing a seat belt saved my life in a crash in 2016, so if we can spread awareness of the importance of seat belt use, as well as following all other traffic laws, we’re going to do it,” Krista Slaubaugh said.
