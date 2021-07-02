 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tigirlily partners with state Safety Division
0 Comments

Tigirlily partners with state Safety Division

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tigerlily.jpg

Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh, the two North Dakota-native sisters who make up music act Tigirlily. 

 PROVIDED

Tigirlily is partnering with the state Transportation Department's Safety Division to promote personal responsibility while driving.

The North Dakota native sisters who now live in Nashville are encouraging fans coming to their Monday concert in Medora to buckle up, follow the speed limit and drive sober.

Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh are performing in the Burning Hills Amphitheater to promote their debut self-titled EP releasing July 9.

“Wearing a seat belt saved my life in a crash in 2016, so if we can spread awareness of the importance of seat belt use, as well as following all other traffic laws, we’re going to do it,” Krista Slaubaugh said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charlize Theron confirms The Old Guard 2 is in the works

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"
Music

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"

  • Updated

Bruno Mars doesn't miss. So in teaming with multi-hyphenate performer Anderson .Paak — this is the first offering off the duo's upcoming debut album, "An Evening with Silk Sonic" — he's created a timeless-sounding, retro-R&B love jam that is crafted with care and precision and actually sounds romantic, a quality missing from so many of today's wham-bam odes to hooking up. Here's to hoping the album fully carries on that vibe.

Billie Eilish, "Lost Cause"
Music

Billie Eilish, "Lost Cause"

  • Updated

Slamming a loser boyfriend (“I know you think you're such an outlaw," Eilish whisper-sings, "but you got no job"), the 19-year-old (she turns 20 in December!) returns with her most rubbery single since "Bad Guy." One potential roadblock in its path to airwaves dominance, however, is that without it's accompanying girls-night-in video — which finds Eilish and a group of pals dancing, eating potato chips, drinking Faygo and generally having the best time — the song loses a bit of its punch.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News