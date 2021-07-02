Tigirlily partners with state Safety Division

Slamming a loser boyfriend (“I know you think you're such an outlaw," Eilish whisper-sings, "but you got no job"), the 19-year-old (she turns 20 in December!) returns with her most rubbery single since "Bad Guy." One potential roadblock in its path to airwaves dominance, however, is that without it's accompanying girls-night-in video — which finds Eilish and a group of pals dancing, eating potato chips, drinking Faygo and generally having the best time — the song loses a bit of its punch.