Tigirlily announces first label EP

Sister act Tigirlily came home this week to make a special announcement: the release of their first label EP.

Hazen natives Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh during a Thursday show in Bismarck announced that their debut EP with Monument Records will be released July 9. An EP is a recording that has fewer songs than a traditional album.

"We’ve released a lot of music over the years, but this is a project that we’ve been wanting and waiting to do for a really long time," Kendra Slaubaugh told the Tribune in advance of the show at Laughing Sun Brewing.

The sisters, who now live in Nashville, Tennessee, waited to share the news until they were back in North Dakota, home to some of their biggest fans and longtime supporters. They said they couldn't have gone this far without the support they have received from the state in the past eight years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think our fans, especially the ones from North Dakota who’ve been following us for a very long time, are going to be extremely excited," Krista Slaubaugh said.

Tigirlily signed a record deal with Monument Records after scoring a No. 1 iTunes hit called "Somebody Does" in February.