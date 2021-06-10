Tigirlily announces first label EP

Sister act Tigirlily came home this week to make a special announcement: the release of their first label EP.
Hazen natives Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh during a Thursday show in Bismarck announced that their debut EP with Monument Records will be released July 9. An EP is a recording that has fewer songs than a traditional album.
"We’ve released a lot of music over the years, but this is a project that we’ve been wanting and waiting to do for a really long time," Kendra Slaubaugh told the Tribune in advance of the show at Laughing Sun Brewing.
The sisters, who now live in Nashville, Tennessee, waited to share the news until they were back in North Dakota, home to some of their biggest fans and longtime supporters. They said they couldn't have gone this far without the support they have received from the state in the past eight years.
"I think our fans, especially the ones from North Dakota who’ve been following us for a very long time, are going to be extremely excited," Krista Slaubaugh said.
Tigirlily signed a record deal with Monument Records after scoring a No. 1 iTunes hit called "Somebody Does" in February.
The sisters described the self-titled EP as "Tigirlily wrapped up into five songs." The list consists of "Somebody Does," "My Thang," their latest release "Dig Yourself" and two new songs titled "Known You Forever" and "Everybody's On Something." The sisters said the songs take inspiration from their own lives, and the EP showcases who they are and where they're from.
This will be the first body of work the two have released since they moved to Nashville in 2017.
"It's a huge dream come true to have a team like Monument Records on board helping us along the way, and it's definitely the next step in our career," Kendra Slaubaugh said. "We can’t wait to see where all of this takes us, and we’re trying to enjoy every step of the way."
The EP will be available for pre-order and pre-save across all digital music platforms starting Friday.