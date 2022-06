Three Dog Night is coming to Prairie Knights Casino and Resort near Fort Rice.

The rock band is now in its fifth decade. From 1969-74, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets. Hits include “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World” and “Black and White.”

Tickets are on sale for the concert set for the Pavilion event center on Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and sold only through prairieknights.com and at the casino.

