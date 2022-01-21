Thomas Rhett coming to Bismarck Event Center

Country superstar Thomas Rhett is coming to the Bismarck Event Center in the fall.
The show is scheduled Friday, Sept. 30, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m., with opening acts Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. It's part of Rhett's "Bring the Bar to You" tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. For ticket and presale details go to www.thomasrhett.com.
Rhett is a five-time Grammy nominee and has won numerous other awards, including Academy of Country Music entertainer of the year. He's had 18 No. 1 hits.