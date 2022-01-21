Thomas Rhett coming to Bismarck Event Center

The show is scheduled Friday, Sept. 30, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m., with opening acts Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. It's part of Rhett's "Bring the Bar to You" tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. For ticket and presale details go to www.thomasrhett.com.