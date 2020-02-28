The Mavericks to perform in Bismarck in July

The Mavericks to perform in Bismarck in July

Country-Latin rock 'n' roll group The Mavericks are scheduled to perform this summer at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.

The Mavericks are known for 1990s culture-crossing hits "What a Crying Shame" and "All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down." The concert is set for Friday, July 24. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the music starting an hour later.

Tickets from the original concert scheduled last October will be honored. Tickets also are available at JadePresents.com or Etix.com or at the Bismarck Event Center Ticket Office, which is open Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on nonevent days, or via phone at 800-514-3849.

