The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra is presenting "Britten's Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra" on Saturday at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.

The concert that begins at 7:30 p.m. is for people of all ages to learn more about the instruments of the orchestra. It's described as "both elegantly classic and fun."

Tickets and more information can be found at https://bismarckmandansymphony.org/. Tickets also can be purchased at the Bismarck Event Center Box Office.

