Laughing Sun Brewing Co. in Bismarck will host singer-songwriter Brent Beamer on April 16 for a solo acoustic show. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Beamer is from rural Missouri and describes his artistic influences as ranging from Kurt Cobain to Alanis Morissette to Townes Van Zandt. He is touring in 2021 supporting his album "Once Upon a Prairie Night" that was released on March 4.