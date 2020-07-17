You are the owner of this article.
Sleepy Hollow presents 'A Night of Great Jazz'

"A Night of Great Jazz" returns to Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Minneapolis pianist and recording artist Laura Caviani will be featured with some of North Dakota's finest jazz musicians in an outdoor setting at Bud's Corner on the Sleepy Hollow campus.

Caviani will be joined by saxophonist Dennis Connelly, trumpeter Michael Cartright, guitarist Richard Torrance, bassist Darren King and drummer Scott Prebys.

Tickets are available at Eckroth Music, Direct Travel or shtap.org.

Limited seating will be available. People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and to observe social distancing protocols.

