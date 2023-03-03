Sleepy Hollow Arts Park in Bismarck is hosting a benefit concert 7 p.m. March 10 at Gallery 522.

The event will feature organizer/vocalist Job Christenson, Stephanie Hammes, Jeremy Lindemann, Mickee Franck, Grace Martin and Bella Voller as well as a range of Broadway favorites, '60s and '70s pop and standards from performers including Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis and Perry Como.

Christenson, a native of Grand Forks, has been a director for the arts park since 2005.

Tickets are $40, include hors d’oeuvres and wine and all proceeds directly support Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park programming. Tickets are available by email at susan@shtap.org or by phone at 701-319-0894.