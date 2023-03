Skid Row and Buckcherry concert are scheduled to perform at Prairie Knights Casino and Resort near Fort Yates in September.

Tickets are on sale for the concert set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 in the Pavilion event center.

Rock band Skid Row is known for ”18 and Life," "I Remember You” and "Slave to the Grind" and hard rock band Buckcherry is known for "Sorry," "Everything" and "All Night Long."

Tickets range from $29 to $69 and are available through prairieknights.com and at the casino.