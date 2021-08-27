Sammy Hagar and The Circle performing at 4 Bears Casino

Sammy Hagar and his supergroup The Circle are performing at 7 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $80, at https://4bearscasino.com / or 701-627-7575.

Hagar has been a rock star for four decades. He's best known both as a solo artist and as the front man for Van Halen following David Lee Roth's departure. The other members of The Circle are former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, former Busboys guitarist Vic Johnson and Jason Bonham, who has played the drums in his late father John's legendary band Led Zeppelin.