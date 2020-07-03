Outdoor Greg Hager concert scheduled Sunday

Songwriter and musician Greg Hager will present a free outdoor concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. The concert will be held in the outdoor Prairie Amphitheater. Seating will not be provided, and those attending are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs. Attendees will be asked to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations on social distancing and personal hygiene.
This concert is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series that offers free cultural programs.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!