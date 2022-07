Sleepy Hollow Arts Park in Bismarck is hosting a night of jazz music.

The Wednesday event will feature guitarists Richard Torrance, Bob Peske and the Rev. Nick Schneider and the Scott Prebys Jazz Collective.

The concert is at 7 p.m. Aug. 10. Seating is available or attendees can bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Tickets are $18 for "A Night of Great Jazz -- The Guitar Summit." Tickets are available at Eckroth Music, at the door, online at www.shtap.org or by phone at 701-319-0894.