Offerman is an actor, author, humorist and woodworker best known as Ron Swanson from "Parks & Recreation." His live show includes comedy, storytelling and music.

Tickets are on sale for the concert set for the Pavilion event center Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are from $29 to $69 and sold only through prairieknights.com and at the casino.