Prairie Knights Casino and Resort near Fort Yates is hosting a concert by country singer and cowboy Ned LeDoux.

The son of Chris LeDoux has three albums and has opened for headliners such as Toby Keith and Garth Brooks.

The concert at the Pavilion event center is Saturday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and sold through prairieknights.com and at the casino.

