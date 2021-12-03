Neal McCoy to perform at Prairie Knights

The concert in the Pavilion event center is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.

McCoy broke onto the country music scene with back-to-back No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink." Since then he’s recorded 15 studio albums and released 34 singles, seven of which were Top 10 hits, including "For a Change” and "Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On."