 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Neal McCoy to perform at Prairie Knights

  • 0

Country singer Neal McCoy is scheduled to perform at Prairie Knights Casino and Resort near Fort Yates.

The concert in the Pavilion event center is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.

McCoy broke onto the country music scene with back-to-back No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink." Since then he’s recorded 15 studio albums and released 34 singles, seven of which were Top 10 hits, including "For a Change” and "Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On."

Tickets are $35. They're sold only through prairieknights.com and at the casino.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry continues his late mother's mission with new film

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News