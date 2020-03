The North Dakota State University Concert Choir and Madrigal Singers will make a stop in Bismarck during their 2020 Spring Concert Tour around the state.

The Bismarck concert is Monday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St.

The concert is free and will feature the Bismarck Century High School Concert Choir.

For more information, go to www.ndsu.edu/performingarts.

