You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ND Country Fest tickets go on sale Wednesday

ND Country Fest tickets go on sale Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Tickets go on sale Wednesday for next year's ND Country Fest at New Salem.

The 2021 outdoor music festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds is scheduled for July 8-10. Main stage acts are Brantley Gilbert, Diamond Rio, Little Texas, Dustin Lynch, John Michael Montgomery and Lee Roy Parnell. Most were scheduled to perform this year, but the event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Tickets and camping go on sale at noon Wednesday, at ndcountryfest.com. Passes purchased for this year's canceled event will be honored for next year. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Historic site hosting folk singer

The Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck will host folk music singer and songwriter Sonda Sauers at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Harvest   (From “Days of Heaven")

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News