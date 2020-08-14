ND Country Fest tickets go on sale Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets go on sale Wednesday for next year's ND Country Fest at New Salem.

The 2021 outdoor music festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds is scheduled for July 8-10. Main stage acts are Brantley Gilbert, Diamond Rio, Little Texas, Dustin Lynch, John Michael Montgomery and Lee Roy Parnell. Most were scheduled to perform this year, but the event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Tickets and camping go on sale at noon Wednesday, at ndcountryfest.com. Passes purchased for this year's canceled event will be honored for next year.

