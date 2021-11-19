 Skip to main content
ND Country Fest sets more Your Town Tour dates

ND Country Fest has announced two more dates for its fourth annual Your Town Tour next spring.

A concert is set Friday, March 25, at the Minot Auditorium, featuring David Lee Murphy, Julia Cole, and Diamonds and Whiskey.

A concert on Sunday, March 27, at Fluffy Fields Vineyard in Dickinson will feature Cole as well as Diamonds and Whiskey.

More acts will be announced for each event later, and more tour dates also will be announced.

The first concert of the series will be at the Rough Rider Event Center in Watford City on Saturday, March 26.

For tickets, go to https://www.facebook.com/NDCountryFest.

The fifth annual ND Country Fest is set for next July 6-9 at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem. Deana Carter, Tracy Byrd, Jo Dee Messina, LoCash, Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, Colt Ford, Jon Pardi, Julia Cole and Shenandoah have been scheduled to perform. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

