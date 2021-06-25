ND Country Fest kicks off July 8 in New Salem

The three-day ND Country Fest kicks off July 8 at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.
Main stage acts include Brantley Gilbert, Diamond Rio, Little Texas, Dustin Lynch, John Michael Montgomery and Lee Roy Parnell. Most were scheduled to perform last year, but the event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Other scheduled acts include Julia Cole, Blind Joe, Lake & Lyndale, Braxton Keith, Eric Chesser, Diamonds and Whiskey, Breaking Eight, Brianna Helbling & The Outsiders, Will Dakota and Kimberly Atwood. DJ DU will be the main stage emcee.
For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com. Passes purchased for last year's canceled event will be honored this year.