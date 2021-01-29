 Skip to main content
ND Country Fest announces Your Town Tour details

ND Country Fest has announced artists and other details for its third annual Your Town Tour.

The 11-day tour will run Feb. 26 through March 8, making 350 stops and logging more than 2,500 miles. There will be a concert  on the last stop of the tour every evening, featuring recording artists Copper Chief and Julia Cole, along with a local or regional artist in every market.

Concerts are planned in Bismarck, Mandan, Minot, Watford City, Dickinson, Hazen, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown and Devils Lake. For more details and tickets, go to www.ndcountryfest.com.

The ND Country Fest outdoor music festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem is scheduled for July 8-10. Main stage acts are Brantley Gilbert, Diamond Rio, Little Texas, Dustin Lynch, John Michael Montgomery and Lee Roy Parnell. Most were scheduled to perform last year, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

