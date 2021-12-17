ND Country Fest announces main stage schedule

ND Country Fest has announced the main stage schedule for next summer's festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

The fifth annual ND Country Fest is set for next July 6-9. The lineup is:

Wednesday, July 6: LoCash and Copper Chief.

Thursday, July 7: Chris Janson, Colt Ford, Blind Joe, Out of Line.

Friday, July 8: Travis Tritt, Tracy Byrd, Jo Dee Messina, Julia Cole, Diamonds and Whiskey.

Saturday, July 9: Jon Pardi, Blackhawk, Shenandoah, Deana Carter, Copper Chief.

Each evening will conclude with an after party featuring DJ DU, the main stage emcee. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

