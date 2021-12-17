 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ND Country Fest announces main stage schedule

  • 0

ND Country Fest has announced the main stage schedule for next summer's festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

The fifth annual ND Country Fest is set for next July 6-9. The lineup is:

  • Wednesday, July 6: LoCash and Copper Chief.
  • Thursday, July 7: Chris Janson, Colt Ford, Blind Joe, Out of Line.
  • Friday, July 8: Travis Tritt, Tracy Byrd, Jo Dee Messina, Julia Cole, Diamonds and Whiskey.
  • Saturday, July 9: Jon Pardi, Blackhawk, Shenandoah, Deana Carter, Copper Chief.

Each evening will conclude with an after party featuring DJ DU, the main stage emcee. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem nearly quit 'Being the Ricardos' a month before filming began

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News