ND Country Fest announces 2022 headliners
Organizers of the annual ND Country Fest have announced two headliners for next summer's event at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

Chris Janson and Jon Pardi will perform on the main stage at the fifth annual Country Fest, which is being expanded to four days next year.

This year's three-day event recently concluded, and tickets are on sale for the 2022 festival set for July 6-9. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

