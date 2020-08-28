 Skip to main content
ND Country Fest adds 9 acts for 2021

ND Country Fest has booked nine "rising star" acts to augment the main stage lineup for next year's event at New Salem.

They include Blind Joe, Lake & Lyndale, Braxton Keith, Eric Chesser, Diamonds and Whiskey, Breaking Eight, Brianna Helbling & The Outsiders, Will Dakota and Kimberly Atwood.

The 2021 outdoor music festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds is scheduled for July 8-10. Main stage acts are Brantley Gilbert, Diamond Rio, Little Texas, Dustin Lynch, John Michael Montgomery and Lee Roy Parnell. Most were scheduled to perform this year, but the event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com. Passes purchased for this year's canceled event will be honored for next year. 

