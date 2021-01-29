 Skip to main content
Music class for second graders accepts registrations

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir is accepting registrations for its “Singing for 2nd Graders” class.

The music class for second graders will focus on the fundamentals of music, using the child's singing voice. Each class will include singing, games, dancing, speaking and creating. Classes will be taught by Teri Fay on Tuesdays through May 4, from 4:15-5 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center, with a performance at the end of the session.  

Registration and more information is available on the choir website, at www.aboutcdcc.org. For more information, call the choir office at 701-258-6516.

