Music class for first graders accepts registrations

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir is accepting registrations for its “Treble Makers” class.
The music class for first graders will focus on singing intertwined with movement activities, dancing, games and musical theory. Classes will be taught by Teri Fay on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 10 through May, from 4-4:45 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center, with a performance for families at the end of the session.
Registration and more information is available on the choir website at www.aboutcdcc.org or call the choir office at 701-258-6516.