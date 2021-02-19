Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra to present 'Oboe Goes Solo!'

The Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra is presenting 'Oboe Goes Solo!' in Bismarck on Sunday.

The 3 p.m. concert is at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 801 E. Denver Ave. Tickets are available at the door: $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students and $5 for children age 15 and under. One child is admitted free with a paying adult.

Guest artist is Stephanie Becker. She graduated from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, and is a freelance oboist in Baltimore. She has performed with the Virginia Symphony and the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony as well as the Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra.

For more information, go to www.mvco.net.

