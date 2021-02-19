 Skip to main content
Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra to present 'Oboe Goes Solo!'

Oboist Stephanie Becker

The Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra is presenting 'Oboe Goes Solo!'  in Bismarck on Sunday.

The 3 p.m. concert is at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 801 E. Denver Ave. Tickets are available at the door: $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students and $5 for children age 15 and under. One child is admitted free with a paying adult. 

Guest artist is Stephanie Becker. She graduated from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, and is a freelance oboist in Baltimore. She has performed with the Virginia Symphony and the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony as well as the Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra.

For more information, go to www.mvco.net

