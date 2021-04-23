 Skip to main content
Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra to present concert

The Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra will present “This Place Is a Zoo!” on Sunday in Bismarck.

The 3 p.m. performance is at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 801 E. Denver Ave. The concert is created for children, with songs including “The Tortoise and the Hare,” “Animal Antics” and “Baby Elephant Walk.” 

Tickets are available at the door: $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students, and $5 for children age 15 and under. One child is admitted free with a paying adult. For more information, go to www.mvco.net

This event is supported in part by grants from the ND Council on the Arts and from the Dakota West Arts Council.

