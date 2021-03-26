Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra to present concert

The Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra will present “Suite and Low" on Saturday.
The concert features bass clarinet soloists Brian Lydeen of the University of Mary and Jeremy Wohletz of Dickinson State University, and soprano Elizabeth Schroeder.
It's at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 801 E. Denver Ave. in Bismarck. Tickets are available at the door: $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students, and $5 for children age 15 and under. One child is admitted free with a paying adult. For more information, go to www.mvco.net.
The event is supported in part by grants from the North Dakota Council on the Arts and the Dakota West Arts Council.