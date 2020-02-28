Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra String Quartet sets concert

The Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra String Quartet with pianist Michael Langer is presenting "Romantic Inspirations" on Sunday.

The concert is at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Bismarck. Langer, a University of Mary piano instructor, will join Concertmaster Laura Prokopyk, Brigid Dorman on violin, Liz Odegard on viola and Minot State University cello professor Erik Anderson for the performance.

The concert features two romantic works -- Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet, Op. 44, written in 1842, and Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2, composed in 1881.

Tickets for the chamber music performance are available at the door: $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students and $5 for children age 15 and under, with one child admitted free with a paying adult. For more information, go to www.mvco.net.

The event is supported in part by grants from the North Dakota Council on the Arts and the Dakota West Arts Council.

