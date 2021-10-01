Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra opens season Sunday

The Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra is opening its 22nd season with a fall celebration of folk music in “Folk Inspirations.”

The program is 3 p.m. Sunday at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Bismarck. Oboist Tonya Mertz will perform Wayne Barlow’s “The Winter’s Passed,” and guest artist and clarinetist Dr. Jeremy Wohletz will play Matthew Naughtin’s “Moldonvanke.”

The season will include three more concerts: “Caribbean Connections” with the University of Mary Steel Band; a comic opera, Mozart’s "Cosi fan tutte" (The School for Lovers); and a family concert, “Woodwinds Down on the Farm.”

Season tickets are $60 for adults, $45 for seniors, $30 for students 16 and over, and $15 for children.

Tickets for each chamber music performance are available at the door: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students, and $5 for children age 15 and under (one child admitted free with paying adult or senior). For more information, go to www.mvco.net.

