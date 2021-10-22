 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martina McBride concert set at Prairie Knights

  • 0

Prairie Knights Casino and Resort near Fort Rice has rescheduled the Martina McBride concert for Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m.

McBride is a multiple Grammy-nominated country singer with six No. 1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles. She has sold more than 18 million albums and been honored with more than 15 major music awards, including female vocalist of the year multiple times.

Tickets are $60. They're sold only through prairieknights.com and at the casino. Tickets bought for the original concert date are still valid.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Blake Shelton, Eric Church and more to perform at CMA Awards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News