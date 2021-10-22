Martina McBride concert set at Prairie Knights

Prairie Knights Casino and Resort near Fort Rice has rescheduled the Martina McBride concert for Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m.

McBride is a multiple Grammy-nominated country singer with six No. 1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles. She has sold more than 18 million albums and been honored with more than 15 major music awards, including female vocalist of the year multiple times.

Tickets are $60. They're sold only through prairieknights.com and at the casino. Tickets bought for the original concert date are still valid.

