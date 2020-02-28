Lorrie Morgan performing at the Belle Mehus on Sunday

Country singer Lorrie Morgan is performing at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck on Sunday.
Morgan is a Nashville native who is the daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan. She began making records as a teenager and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry when she was just 24. Her first three albums all earned Platinum Record awards. She's known for hits including "Except for Monday," "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" and "Something in Red."
Tickets -- $40 or $55 plus fees -- are available online at etix.com, by phone at 800-514-3849 or at the Bismarck Event Center’s Box Office. Doors open Sunday at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.