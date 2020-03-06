LoCash to perform with Toby Keith in Bismarck

LoCash has been announced as an opening act for country music superstar Toby Keith when he performs at the Bismarck Event Center this summer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The country music duo is made up of singer-songwriters Chris Lucas and Preston Brust. They have two albums and eight charting singles to their credit. They're known for songs including “I Love This Life," “Ring on Every Finger” and “I Know Somebody.”

The Keith concert is Thursday, July 23. Chancey Williams and his “Younger Brothers Band” also will perform. Tickets start at $25 plus fees. They're available at the Event Center Box Office or online at http://bit.ly/TKBismarck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0