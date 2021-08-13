 Skip to main content
LoCash to perform at ND Country Fest
Country music duo LoCash has been booked to perform at ND Country Fest next summer, according to organizers of the annual festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

LoCash -- Chris Lucas and Preston Brust -- have been nominated for numerous awards. They're known for hits including the No. 1 single "One Big Country Song," "I Love this Life" and "I Know Somebody."

Travis Tritt, Chris Janson and Jon Pardi also have been scheduled for the main stage at the fifth annual Country Fest, which is being expanded to four days next year -- July 6-9. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

