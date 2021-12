Singer LeAnn Rimes will perform at the 4 Bears Casino & Lodge Event Center near New Town on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The multiplatinum artist has won numerous honors including two Grammy Awards. She's also won awards for her humanitarian work.

She's known for songs such as "How Do I Live," "One Way Ticket" and "Blue."

Doors open at 6 p.m. CST, with the concert beginning an hour later. Tickets range from $20-$50. Go to https://4bearscasino.com/.

