 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latin jazz concert set at Sleepy Hollow
0 Comments

Latin jazz concert set at Sleepy Hollow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hand drummer Scott Farkas will perform "A Night of Great Latin Jazz" at the Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park Gazebo at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Some of the region's top jazz musicians will join Farkas. Those who attend are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and encouraged to dress in tropical shirts, sandals and straw hats.

Tickets are $18. They're available at Eckroth Music or online at www.SHTAP.org.

Sleepy Hollow is at 26th Street and Divide Avenue in Bismarck.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Aniston credits extreme moderation for her youthful looks

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

“Jesus People,” Danny Gokey
Music

“Jesus People,” Danny Gokey

  • Updated

The singer who placed third on “American Idol’s” eighth season in 2009, behind eventual champ Kris Allen and runner-up Adam Lambert, has turned out a steady stream of hits over the years, including “Hope in Front of Me,” “Rise” and “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again.” His latest album, which follows 2019’s popular “Haven’t Seen It Yet,” reaches stores on Aug. 20.

“Release Me 2,” Barbra Streisand
Music

“Release Me 2,” Barbra Streisand

  • Updated

Babs is back with a new compilation of rare and previously unreleased songs. Highlights include a duet with Willie Nelson on “I’d Want It to Be You” and, for sure, the rendition of “Rainbow Connection” with Kermit the Frog. Due out Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News