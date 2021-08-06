Latin jazz concert set at Sleepy Hollow

Hand drummer Scott Farkas will perform "A Night of Great Latin Jazz" at the Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park Gazebo at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Some of the region's top jazz musicians will join Farkas. Those who attend are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and encouraged to dress in tropical shirts, sandals and straw hats.
Tickets are $18. They're available at Eckroth Music or online at www.SHTAP.org.
Sleepy Hollow is at 26th Street and Divide Avenue in Bismarck.
