Kittyko performance set at Former Governor's Mansion

The Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck is hosting “Kittyko on the Lawn: Stuffed Animals and Wagons” from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
Participants can sing and dance with local musician Kittyko, who will sing songs and tell stories about real and imaginary animals, friendship, and adventures.
Thee event is free and open to all ages. Those attending are encouraged to bring stuffed animals, wagons, pinwheels and flags for a grand finale parade around the mansion grounds.
The Former Governors’ Mansion is at the corner of Fourth Street and Avenue B in Bismarck.
