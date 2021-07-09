 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kittyko performance set at Former Governor's Mansion
0 Comments

Kittyko performance set at Former Governor's Mansion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck is hosting “Kittyko on the Lawn: Stuffed Animals and Wagons” from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Participants can sing and dance with local musician Kittyko, who will sing songs and tell stories about real and imaginary animals, friendship, and adventures.

Thee event is free and open to all ages. Those attending are encouraged to bring stuffed animals, wagons, pinwheels and flags for a grand finale parade around the mansion grounds. 

The Former Governors’ Mansion is at the corner of Fourth Street and Avenue B in Bismarck.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars return to Cannes red carpet

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Surfer Girl’ (1963)
Music

‘Surfer Girl’ (1963)

  • Updated

Let Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys get the ball rolling on a tender note, as you soak up one of the most gorgeous pop ballads ever recorded.

‘The Tide Is High’ (1980)
Music

‘The Tide Is High’ (1980)

  • Updated

Debbie Harry and her fellow New Wave titans in Blondie hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for their third time with this reggae-pop number, which was a cover of a 1967 recording by the group the Paragons.

‘Rockaway Beach’ (1977)
Music

‘Rockaway Beach’ (1977)

  • Updated

The song is written about the Rockaway Beach in Queens, not the one in San Mateo County. But Bay Area fans won’t hold that against the mighty Ramones, who scored the highest charting song of their career with this fun number that stretched just over 2 minutes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News