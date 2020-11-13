 Skip to main content
Justin Moore concert postponed again

The Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence concert scheduled for the Bismarck Event Center has been postponed a third time.

The show initially was scheduled for Jan. 18 but was postponed to April 8 due to bad winter weather. After the coronavirus pandemic hit, the date was moved to Dec. 4. It's now been moved to Sept. 23, 2021, "following the guidance of public health officials."

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date.

Questions can be directed to the Bismarck Event Center box office at 701-355-1384.

