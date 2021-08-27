Jo Dee Messina to perform at ND Country Fest

ND Country Fest has added Jo Dee Messina to the lineup for next summer's festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

Messina is known for hits including "Heads Carolina, Tails California" and "Bring on the Rain." She's had nine No. 1 hits and has sold more than 5 million albums.

LoCash, Travis Tritt, Chris Janson and Jon Pardi also have been scheduled for the main stage at the fifth annual Country Fest, which is being expanded to four days next year -- July 6-9. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

