 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jo Dee Messina to perform at ND Country Fest
0 Comments

Jo Dee Messina to perform at ND Country Fest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ND Country Fest has added Jo Dee Messina to the lineup for next summer's festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

Messina is known for hits including "Heads Carolina, Tails California" and "Bring on the Rain." She's had nine No. 1 hits and has sold more than 5 million albums.

LoCash, Travis Tritt, Chris Janson and Jon Pardi also have been scheduled for the main stage at the fifth annual Country Fest, which is being expanded to four days next year -- July 6-9. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Minnie Driver calls out online troll over cosmetic filler accusation

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News