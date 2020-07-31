You have permission to edit this article.
Historic site hosting folk singer

The Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck will host folk music singer and songwriter Sonda Sauers at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The historic site is on the corner of Fourth Street and East Avenue B. The concert will take place on the west lawn. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair, as seating will not be provided. Attendees also are asked to follow coronavirus-related precautions.

