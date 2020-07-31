Historic site hosting folk singer

The Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck will host folk music singer and songwriter Sonda Sauers at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The historic site is on the corner of Fourth Street and East Avenue B. The concert will take place on the west lawn. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair, as seating will not be provided. Attendees also are asked to follow coronavirus-related precautions.